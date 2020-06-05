Jets' Jamal Adams won't accept Drew Brees, Jake Fromm apologies: 'Save the bulls--t'

New York Jets safety Jamal Adams isn’t ready to move on from Drew Brees and Jake Fromm’s apology, calling out the sincerity of their words on Twitter Thursday.

Adams responded to a tweet about Buffalo Bills rookie Fromm issuing an apology after texts from March 2019 in which he said that “only elite white people” should own guns surfaced a day earlier.

“You and Drew aren’t really sorry,” Adams said in a tweet referencing Brees' apology, which came after he was slammed for saying he would never agree with players protesting during the national anthem.

“Save the bulls--t a-s apologies. The truth just came out, and you two aren’t the only ones!”

Brees issued a statement Thursday apologizing after he said “I will never agree with anybody disrespecting the flag of the United States of America or our country.”

“In an attempt to talk about respect, unity, and solidarity centered around the American flag and the national anthem, I made comments that were insensitive and completely missed the mark on the issues we are facing right now as a country. They lacked awareness and any type of compassion or empathy.”

While some, like Adams, criticized the apology, others, including Brees’ teammates, were willing to accept it and move forward.

Fromm apologized after text messages he wrote suggested that guns were “good” but that suppressors (aka silencers) should be made “very expensive so only elite white people can get them haha.”

“Now, more than ever, is the time for support and togetherness and I stand against racism 100%. I promise to commit myself to being a part of the solution in this country," he tweeted in part. "I addressed my teammates and coaches in a team meeting today and I hope they see this incident is not representative of the person I am. Again, I’m truly sorry for my words and actions and humbly ask for forgiveness.”