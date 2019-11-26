New York Jets' Jamal Adams gets into Twitter spat with brother of Raiders' Derek Carr

New York Jets safety Jamal Adams gained a new enemy after his team’s rout of the Oakland Raiders on Sunday.

Adams got into a war of words with the brother of Raiders quarterback Derek Carr. Adams and Darren Carr got into it Sunday night after the Jets defeated the Raiders, 34-3. Darren Carr had commented on a photo of Adams tackling Derek Carr during their matchup and it kicked off a lengthy spat.

After Adams and Carr went back-and-forth about the sack photo, Carr shot back “K’ along with a photo of former New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski.

Adams then replied: “I understand you never made it to the big stage, but stop living through your brothas. You need to focus on your lil high school job... you got class to teach tomorrow!”

Carr shot back: “Jamal, you are a heck of a player man. But I have 50 young men that have more respect for their opponent then (sic) you do. A “pro” making fun of a HS teacher/Coach. Had a heart problem & couldn’t play anymore, so thanks for brining (sic) it up. *Its thanksgiving break brother, week off.”

Adams appeared to get the last word in when he criticized Carr’s grammar.

Darren Carr is the brother of Derek and David Carr. The latter was the former No. 1 overall pick and played for the Houston Texans, San Francisco 49ers and New York Giants over his career.

Adams has become the leader of the Jets’ defense over the last few games. He appears to have put the controversy over trade rumors behind him. The third-year defensive back has 6 1/2 sacks and 63 total tackles this season along with one interception.