New York Jets' Jamal Adams rips NFL after fine for hit on Baker Mayfield

New York Jets safety Jamal Adams ripped the NFL on social media after he was fined for a hit on Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield in the team’s loss Monday night.

Adams called the league a “damn joke” after he was fined $21,506.

NEW YORK JETS' JAMAL ADAMS APPEARS TO BE UPSET OVER BENCHING

“This league is a damn joke!” Adams said in a tweet. “I signed up to play football not two hand touch. B------t! I don't give a damn about these soft rules protecting QBs. I'm gonna play MY brand of football every time I step on the field.”

Adams has clearly been frustrated since the 23-3 loss to the Browns.

He said in a radio interview on WFAN he was benched after anticipating a play wrong. He finished the game with five tackles, including one for a loss.

NEW YORK JETS' SAM DARNOLD SAYS HE WISHES HE WOULD HAVE GOTTEN MONO SOONER

Several people also caught Adams unfollowing the Jets on social media and removing any mention of the team from his social media bios. On Twitter, he replaced his old bio with a quote: “Let the lord fight your battles. He hasn’t lost one yet!”

Adams told ESPN’s Dianna Russini that he never followed the Jets on social media since the team drafted him in 2018.

The star safety was also asked about the social media saga and avoided answering the question directly.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“I’m focused on this team. I’m not focused on the outside noise,” he said, according to the New York Post. “I’m just focused on how we can get better and get a win.”