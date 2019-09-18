Expand / Collapse search
New York Jets
Published

New York Jets' Jamal Adams appears to be upset over benching

Ryan Gaydos
Ryan Gaydos
New York Jets safety Jamal Adams appeared to express subtle frustration with his team after he was benched during their loss to the Cleveland Browns on Monday night.

Adams on Tuesday said in an interview with WFAN he was benched after anticipating a play wrong despite delivering some huge hits to some Browns players and finishing with five tackles, including one for a loss.

NEW YORK JETS' SAM DARNOLD SAYS HE WISHES HE WOULD HAVE GOTTEN MONO SOONER

Several people also caught Adams unfollowing the Jets on social media and removing any mention of the team from his social media bios. On Twitter, he replaced his old bio with a quote: “Let the lord fight your battles. He hasn’t lost one yet!”

For what it’s worth, Adams told ESPN’s Dianna Russini that he never followed the Jets on social media since the team drafted him in 2018.

Adams was also asked about the social media saga and avoided answering the question directly.

“I’m focused on this team. I’m not focused on the outside noise,” he said, according to the New York Post. “I’m just focused on how we can get better and get a win.”

Ryan Gaydos is an editor for Fox News. Follow him on Twitter @Gaydos_.