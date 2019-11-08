New York Jets' Jamal Adams says he cleared the air with Adam Gase, general manager

New York Jets defensive back Jamal Adams said Thursday he cleared the air with coach Adam Gase and general manager Joe Douglas amid some internal controversy stemming from reports the team was listening to trade offers for Adams.

Adams said he expressed his frustration to Gase and Douglas over reports that management was fielding calls from the Dallas Cowboys. He said he was assured he was not going to be traded, but still felt hurt that Douglas was listening to offers for the second-year defensive back.

"It went well. I told them I don't hate those guys," Adams said, according to ESPN. "They said they don't hate me. I have nothing but love and respect for them, you know what I mean? We've moved on. We apologized to each other. We went about it a little different way on both ends. It is what it is. You live and learn. It's part of life. It's not going to hurt our relationship or how I feel about this organization."

Adams said he wants to stay with the Jets.

“Yeah, I mean I would love to be here, man,” Adams said, according to SNY. “I would love to be here, it's simple as that. I want to bring success to this organization, I want to bring a Super Bowl to this organization. That's why I feel like I was placed in New York, to kind of pick up where my dad left off. His career was cut short, and I just feel like that's my calling. Do I want to be here? Yes, of course.”

Adams' father, running back George Adams, played with the New England Patriots and New York Giants from 1985-1991. He suffered a severe hip injury in 1986 that lingered and ultimately required two hip replacement surgeries.

Douglas admitted that he was listening to offers on Adams, though the team was not actively shopping him around.

“It's been a very busy few hours, as you guys can imagine,” Douglas said at a press conference following the trade deadline. “We fielded a lot of phone calls on a lot of players. Some players, it's been public, other players it hasn't been public. One thing I will say is that on the players that were leaked out today, those weren't players that we were shopping. But where I'm from and what I was taught is that when a team calls you, you should always listen to what they have to say.”

Adams is the star of a Jets defense which ranks among the worst in the NFL.

The former LSU standout has played in every game since he joined New York. Through eight games this season, he has one interception, one sack, five pass deflections and 43 total tackles.