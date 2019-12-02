New York Jets on the wrong side of history with loss to winless Cincinnati Bengals

The New York Jets were expected to have a magical season based on the offseason moves the team made, including signing running back Le’Veon Bell and linebacker C.J. Mosley.

But the team has been rocked with several injuries, including quarterback Sam Darnold going down a few weeks because of mono. The season got more disappointing Sunday when New York fell to the previously winless Cincinnati Bengals, 22-6.

ESPN’s Jets beat writer Rich Cimini pointed out the Bengals’ loss was especially disheartening.

“The Jets' loss was pathetic and historic,” Cimini wrote. “They became the first team in NFL history to lose twice in one season to teams with 0-7 records or worse. Bad coaching, bad playing, bad everything. One of the worst losses I've covered in 31 years.”

Jets defensive end Harry Anderson was also frustrated with the loss.

“It sucks because we lost to Miami earlier in the year when they were winless as well,” he said, according to ESPN. “You don't like to be that team that gives a team their first win of the season. It sucks.”

The Jets were riding a three-game winning streak heading into the game against the Bengals. The Jets could have been a part of the playoff conversation with a victory.

New York has a matchup against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday. The Dolphins beat the Jets, 26-18, earlier in the season.