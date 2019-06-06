New York Jets prove they should stick to their day jobs with team golf outing

New York Jets players on Thursday proved they should stick to their day jobs.

Jets coach Adam Gase held a team building session at a Top Golf instead of holding a third minicamp practice. Some players proved that they were not cut out for the links.

Second-year running back Trenton Cannon tried his hand at swinging a club. He nearly missed the ball on one of his first swings and the ball dribbled off the tee and onto the ground.

Wide receiver Robby Anderson was no better than Cannon, if not somehow worse.

Anderson got himself set up, took a big hack and hit the ball enough to knock it off the tee and have it roll backward.

Luckily neither player was in view of Le’Veon Bell, who posted a couple of videos on social media of him critiquing his teammates’ swings.

Sam Darnold appeared to impress Bell with his own golf skill, driving a ball down the Top Golf fairway.

Thursday is the final day Jets players are required to be in minicamp until July, according to the New York Post. The team will hold four voluntary organized team activities next week.