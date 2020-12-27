Jets' Frank Gore becomes third running back to rush for more than 16,000 yards

Frank Gore is now part of running back royalty.

The 37-year-old New York Jets running back became the third player in NFL history to rush for more than 16,000 yards.

Gore had 14 carries for 48 yards in the Jets’ 23-16 victory over the Cleveland Browns.

Gore joined Pro Football Hall of Famers Emmitt Smith and Walter Payton as the only running backs to accomplish make the 16,000 yards threshold. He reached the milestone on a 4-yard run in the third quarter of the game on Sunday afternoon.

Gore played in his 240th NFL game last Sunday against the Los Angeles Rams, which set another mark passing Lorenzo Neal for the most games by a running back in league history.

BROWNS' PLAYOFF CHANCES TAKE HIT WITH 23-16 LOSS TO JETS

He also scored the 100th touchdown of his career against the Rams, tying Hall of Famers Curtis Martin and Franco Harris for the 11th-most by a running back on the league’s all-time list.

Gore has played in 16 NFL seasons and he signed with the Jets in the offseason initially as a backup to Le'Veon Bell. However, tensions between Bell and Jets coach Adam Gase from last season continued into 2020 and the back was released by the Jets turning Gore into a starter. He first gained fame leading the San Francisco 49ers Super Bowl XLVII. He also has run for the Miami Dolphins, Buffalo Bills and Indianapolis Colts.