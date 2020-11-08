Jets' Frank Gore boasts about son's 45-yard run: '#ProudPapa'

The apple doesn’t fall far from the tree.

New York Jets running back Frank Gore took to Twitter on Saturday to praise his son, Frank Gore Jr., after the junior helped lead Southern Miss to a 24-13 win over North Alabama on Saturday with a career-long 45-yard run.

NOTRE DAME FANS RUSH THE FIELD AFTER CLEMSON UPSET DESPITE COVID-19 CONCERNS

“Let’s goooo!!!!” Gore wrote on Twitter with the hashtag “ProudPapa.”

JAYDEN DE LAURA ACCOUNTS FOR 3 TDS:WASHINGTON ST. BEATS OREGON ST.

Frank Jr.’s run on the opening drive helped the Golden Eagles to win their first home game this season. He rushed for 103 yards on 13 carries to lead a 245-yard ground game for Southern Miss.

Despite being 2-5, Frank Jr. has put up impressive numbers this season, rushing for a total of 461 yards on 85 carries and one touchdown.

Could the legendary rusher's son having NFL prospects one day? It's too early to tell right now. Gore Jr. is only in his freshman season with the Golden Eagles.

CLICK HERE TO GET MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

He follows in the footsteps of his father who is arguably one of the best running backs in the league with nine, 1,000+ rushing yard seasons. The five-time Pro Bowler has totaled 15,687 rushing yards and 79 touchdowns in 16 seasons.