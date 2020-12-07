Jets fire defensive coordinator Gregg Williams after poor call in Raiders loss

New York Jets fans might have rejoiced in Sunday’s loss against the Las Vegas Raiders but Adam Gase certainly did not.

Gase made the decision to fire defensive coordinator Gregg Williams on Monday after a bad call in the final seconds of the game allowed Derek Carr to throw a touchdown pass for the Raiders to take the lead.

“I just felt like that was the best thing for our team moving forward,” Gase said during a conference call. “Organizationally, we had a discussion this morning and we felt like this was the best move to make.”

The Jets were leading 28-24 with a little more than 5 minutes left in the game when they stopped a critical fourth down late in the fourth quarter.

They turned the ball back over with 35 seconds left which was just enough time for Carr Derek Carr to launch a 46-yard touchdown pass to Henry Ruggs III, who was in man-to-man coverage with rookie cornerback Lamar Jackson, while Williams had called an all-out Blitz.

“I obviously wasn’t happy about that call," Gase continued. "That was a heartbreaking way for our guys to lose a game. For that to happen in that situation, it’s just ... we can’t have that happen.”

Safety Marcus Maye was also upset about the call.

“We’ve got to execute, but you’ve got to help us out at the same time and be in a better call at that spot.”

Gase said he consulted CEO Christopher Johnson, general manager Joe Douglas and team president Hymie Elhai in the decsion and that all agreed it was the right thing to do.

“Obviously, [Williams] wasn’t happy,” Gase said. “But, that’s our profession.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.