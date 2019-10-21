New York Jets fine Kelechi Osemele amid controversy over shoulder injury, possible surgery

The New York Jets on Saturday fined offensive lineman Kelechi Osemele for conduct detrimental to the team in the latest chapter in the saga between the two sides.

Osemele, a two-time Pro Bowl guard, was acquired by the Jets in the offseason from the Oakland Raiders. He had played in three games for New York this season before things got murky with the team.

Osemele refused to practice Saturday after being told Friday he would be fined if he did not do so, according to the New York Post. Osemele contends he needs surgery to repair a torn labrum and said he physically cannot play because of the pain he’s suffering in his shoulder.

"It's been killing me," he said. "I'm just trying to get this done. I've done everything I can. I've been at work every day, waking up at 5 in the morning, doing all the rehab and the treatments and stuff like that. I'm like the last dude out of here at night. I'm doing everything I can. I'm working with my agent. We're communicating with the team.

"There's just not communication between the team and my doctor and my agent. It's just been butting heads for whatever reason. Hopefully, it gets resolved soon."

He first appeared on the injury report on Oct. 2 and has not played or practiced since, the New York Post reported. His agent told The Athletic last month that he needed Toradol shots to play in the first three games.

Osemele has said that two doctors, including a Jets doctor, has told him he needs surgery but the team has not approved the operation. A source told the New York Post, however, that two doctors have said he can play through the injury and have the surgery done when the season is over.

There is no timetable on Osemele’s return and it appears New York is going to be without him for quite some time.

The Jets play the New England Patriots on Monday night.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.