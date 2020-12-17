Jets fan's family takes jab at team in New York man's obituary

An obituary isn’t typically the place to joke around since it’s used as a dedication to someone’s life, but for one family, they decided to take one last parting shot at the New York Jets.

Edward Mazur, a Brooklyn-born Jets fan who passed away at 85 on Dec. 9, had his obituary posted in Newsday this week. In the notice, the family said they "suspect" Mazur had passed away "to avoid having to watch another Jets game."

The NFL team, nicknamed "Gang Green," is on its way to possibly its worst season ever. The team has lost all 13 of its games this season and rank at the bottom of nearly every offensive category in the league. The team has not made the playoffs in 10 years and has not been to a Super Bowl since 1969.

The obituary said that Mazur "earned a reputation for being the life of the party, you could always count on Eddie to be there for you."

"When anyone thinks of Eddie, we immediately experience a rush of good memories, and that says it all," the obituary read. "There was never a dull moment with Eddie, he either made you laugh or shake your head."

Mazur is survived by his wife, Kathy, his children, Kevin, Kerri Anne, and Maureen, their spouses, and six grandchildren. He also had a handful of nieces, nephews, and friends "who loved him dearly."

The family requests that any donations be made to the Long Island Alzheimer's and Dementia Center located in Westbury, NY.

The Jets will take on the Los Angeles Rams this Sunday. The team has not won a game this season.