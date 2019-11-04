New York Jets fans call for Adam Gase's job after loss to winless Miami Dolphins

New York Jets fans called for the firing of head coach Adam Gase just nine weeks into the season after a brutal loss Sunday to the previously winless Miami Dolphins — a franchise that sacked Gase as its own head coach less than a year ago.

One enterprising fan started a GoFundMe that declared the Gase “experiment” over soon after the Jets picked up their seventh, and probably most embarrassing, loss of the season.

“The Adam Gase experiment is over. The [team owners] need to (AGAIN) admit that they made a TERRIBLE hire and cut bait sooner than later,” the GoFundMe description read. “This time, the Johnsons MUST allow their general manager Joe Douglas (who has our FULL support) the power to hire a coach that he is comfortable working with."

The page added: “[Owner] Christopher Johnson has no place being involved in an NFL head coaching search. He is clearly not qualified to handle that job. Help us get another round of billboards up and planes in the sky, so that we can deliver ANOTHER unforgettable message to the Johnsons that Jets fans are united in this cause.”

The GoFundMe echoed the sentiments of many fans who posted to social media in the aftermath of the Dolphins debacle.

Gase’s comments after the loss probably didn’t endear him to any fans who may have been on the fence regarding his job status.

“I mean, it’s the NFL, man,” he told the media "You can’t be embarrassed by this s---.”

He added: “We’re 1-7. You feel like crap. You don’t put in all this time and effort to come out here and lose.”

The Jets' next opponent is the rival New York Giants in Week 10, the team with whom they share a geographic locator and a stadium.

It’s unclear whether the Jets have any intention of firing Gase. According to the North Jersey Media Group, the chances at this point are slim. Gase reportedly has a good relationship with Christopher Johnson and his ouster would mean the Jets would owe money to three separate head coaches in 2020 — Gase, Todd Bowles and whoever would be brought on as the team's third coach in three seasons.