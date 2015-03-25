Jets cut WR Jordan White and CB Eric Crocker, sign 3 including RB Mossis Madu

The New York Jets have released wide receiver Jordan White and cornerback Eric Crocker, and signed three players, including former Buccaneers running back Mossis Madu.

The team also announced Sunday night it signed wide receiver Michael Campbell and center Erik Cook.

White was a seventh-round draft pick last year, and was released on an injury settlement after missing the Jets' scrimmage Saturday night. He has a history of injuries, dating to his college days at Michigan State. Crocker had an interception, but also allowed a touchdown Saturday.

Madu adds depth to the Jets' thin running back corps, which is without Chris Ivory (hamstring), Joe McKnight (concussion-like symptoms) and Mike Goodson (personal reasons). Madu spent the last two seasons with Tampa Bay, and has 55 yards rushing in nine NFL games.