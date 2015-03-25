Jets claim RB Alex Green, T Ijalana and LB Solomon off waivers

The New York Jets have claimed running back Alex Green, who led Green Bay in rushing last season, off waivers from the Packers.

The Jets also were awarded tackle Ben Ijalana from Indianapolis and linebacker Scott Solomon from Tennessee off waivers Sunday.

To make room on the roster, the team released running back Kahlil Bell and linebacker Danny Lansanah, and placed linebacker Josh Mauga on injured reserve.

The Jets also added six players to their practice squad: wide receiver Michael Campbell, linebacker Troy Davis, defensive tackle Tevita Finau, safety Rontez Miles, tight end Chris Pantale and offensive tackle J.B. Shugarts.

