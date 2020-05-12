Jets' C.J. Mosley says Jamal Adams trade 'would be a crazy move' amid rumors

New York Jets’ C.J. Mosley never believed that safety Jamal Adams was at risk of being traded considering the importance of his role on the team.

Mosley told ESPN on Sunday that said he “wasn’t too worried” about the rumors that circulated early in the season that the Jets’ were considering offers to trade Adams by the NFL’s trade deadline and then again in the offseason.

"That would be a crazy move,” the linebacker said. “First of all, he's one of the leaders on the team. That's first and foremost.”

He continued: “He brings that extra energy whether guys want it or not. Sometimes you might be tired or not feeling good, but as soon as he steps on the field, you're going to hear that voice and he'll be flying around.”

Adams has been public about wanting to remain with the Jets but after reportedly opting out of the voluntary offseason virtual training program -- and with no word from Joe Douglas about an extended contract -- the possibility of a trade still exists.

“To have that presence in the secondary, a guy that can make plays in the passing game and also plays in the backfield -- in the box -- that's always exciting,” Mosley said of Adams.

Adams was headed into the final year of his rookie contract before the Jets announced late last month that they would pick up his 5th-year option on his rookie contract.