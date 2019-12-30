Jets' Adam Gase gives odd response to Le'Veon Bell question, running back reacts with GIF

New York Jets coach Adam Gase raised eyebrows Monday with his comment on whether Le’Veon Bell will be back on the team for the 2020 season and even drew a response from the running back.

Gase appeared to be perturbed over a question about whether he would want Bell back next season.

“He's under contract for three more years. You can ask [general manager Joe Douglas] tomorrow,” Gase responded.

When asked if he specifically would want the running back on the team next season, Gase responded: “You can ask Joe tomorrow.”

Bell, who is prominent on Twitter, caught the response and responded with a gif.

He told ESPN on Friday that he intends on being back with the Jets next season.

“I wouldn’t have signed here for four years if I didn’t want to be here four years,” Bell said.

“When I did sign here, I didn’t expect us to go 16-0, you know what I’m saying? I knew it would be a process. I understand everything. We got a young quarterback, a whole group of guys coming in — new offensive coordinators, head coaches. … I understand what goes on. It’s not like basketball. You can’t take one or two guys and change a team.”

Bell signed a four-year deal with the Jets prior to the start of the 2019 season. However, reports indicated that Gase pushed back against the idea of bringing Bell in because of the money it would take to sign him. However, then-general manager Mike Maccagnan decided to sign Bell but wouldn’t stay around long enough to see how his prized free agent would do. Douglas replaced him after the draft.

Bell responded to the reports, calling them “false.”

“There's been a BUNCH of false reports and speculation about me in the past about things I've said and done, so I'm used to this,” he tweeted. “I don't jump to conclusions when I hear or see a story that may affect me.

“Even if reports are true, that won't stop me from doing what I came here to do...everyone has a job to do, and I'm gonna do mine whether people 'like' me or not. I'm here to win football games.”

The Pittsburgh Steelers, who let Bell walk after the 2018 season, inquired about a trade for Bell during the season, according to ESPN.

CBS Sports has also reported in November that Bell has a chance of being traded during the combine in a few months.

Bell had 789 rushing yards and nine touchdowns along with 461 receiving yards on 66 catches and a touchdown in 15 games in 2019.