Jets' Adam Gase wants Jamal Adams 'on our team': 'He's been one of our best players'

Jamal Adams may want out, but New York Jets head coach Adam Gase has every intention of keeping the young safety around.

Gase told reporters during a conference call Friday that he wants to keep Adams, who has been publicly at odds with the franchise over his rookie contract.

“I want Jamal on our team,” Gase said bluntly. “He’s been one of our best players and most consistent guys that we had last year. The value that he brings to this team and what he does on not only game day, but in practice.”

Adams has made it very clear over recent weeks that he’s not happy with his contract. He reportedly handed over a list of teams he wants to be traded to, but the organization hasn’t appeared to budge.

The Jets want him to play out his rookie deal, which would keep him for a cap hit of $7.1 million this year and then $9.9 million on his fifth-year option next season. Adams is one of the best defensive players in the NFL, and if a trade were to happen, the Jets would likely ask for a hefty price tag in return.

Gase also addressed his relationship with Adams after reports emerged last week that it was a factor in Adams’ desire to leave.

“My relationship with Jamal has been good since the time I’ve gotten here,” he said. “We had a lot of discussions throughout the season trying to figure out ways to win. To me, we’ve always gotten along well. There’s been a lot of dialogue between us, especially about on- and off-the-field type topics.”

Gase would not comment on the situation itself but appeared to remain hopeful about a favorable outcome for both sides.

“This is a tough part of the business, when one of your best players is working through things with our organization,” Gase said. “We've got to figure out a way to get to a good place, which will get him back, in the right spot and ready to go.”

