Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Boston Red Sox
Published

Jerry Remy, legendary Red Sox broadcaster, dead at 68 after cancer battle: reports

Jerry Remy had been in the booth since 1988

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for October 31 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for October 31

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Jerry Remy, the legendary Boston Red Sox broadcaster and former MLB All-Star, died Saturday after a long battle with lung cancer. He was 68.

Remy played second base in the majors from 1975 to 1984 with the Red Sox and California Angels. He was an All-Star during the 1978 season when he hit .278 with 162 hits and 44 RBI. After his career was over, he would start calling Red Sox games for the New England Sports Network (NESN) in 1988.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

BOSTON, MA - JANUARY 16: NESN Broadcaster Jerry Remy speaks as he is presented with the Judge Emil Fuchs Memorial Awards for Long and Meritorious Service to Baseball during the 2020 Boston Baseball Writers Dinner hosted by The Sports Museum on January 16, 2020 at the Seaport Hotel in Boston, Massachusetts.

BOSTON, MA - JANUARY 16: NESN Broadcaster Jerry Remy speaks as he is presented with the Judge Emil Fuchs Memorial Awards for Long and Meritorious Service to Baseball during the 2020 Boston Baseball Writers Dinner hosted by The Sports Museum on January 16, 2020 at the Seaport Hotel in Boston, Massachusetts. (Billie Weiss/Boston Red Sox/Getty Images)

The Boston Globe and WCVB-TV were among the first to report Remy's death.

He would team with Don Orsillo from 2001 to 2015 and later with Dave O’Brien. He was inducted into the Red Sox Hall of Fame in 2006 and was elected the "president" of Red Sox Nation in 2007.

Remy started his fight with cancer in November 2008, saying he had a "very small, low-grade cancerous area removed" from his lung. In 2013, Remy said the cancer was found in a different spot in his lungs. After undergoing more treatments in 20017 and 2018, he would announce in November 2018 he was cancer-free.

BOSTON, MA - JUNE 25:  Broadcaster and former Boston Red Sox second baseman Jerry Remy gestures to the crowd a day before undergoing cancer surgery during the seventh inning of a game against the Los Angeles Angles of Anaheim at Fenway Park on June 25, 2017 in Boston, Massachusetts.

BOSTON, MA - JUNE 25:  Broadcaster and former Boston Red Sox second baseman Jerry Remy gestures to the crowd a day before undergoing cancer surgery during the seventh inning of a game against the Los Angeles Angles of Anaheim at Fenway Park on June 25, 2017 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Adam Glanzman/Getty Images)

BRAVES RIDE CLUTCH BACK-TO-BACK HOMERS TO WORLD SERIES GAME 4 WIN OVER ASTROS

In June 2021, Remy would have to leave the Red Sox booth early due to shortness of breath. He would announce in August that he would be stepping away again for lung cancer treatment.

One of his last moments at Fenway Park came earlier this month when he threw out the ceremonial first pitch before Boston’s American League wild-card game against the New York Yankees. He received a standing ovation when he was brought onto the field. Boston would win the game.

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - OCTOBER 05: Jerry Remy, the Boston Red Sox broadcaster, waves to fans before throwing the ceremonial first pitch during the American League Wild Card game against the New York Yankees at Fenway Park on October 05, 2021 in Boston, Massachusetts.

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - OCTOBER 05: Jerry Remy, the Boston Red Sox broadcaster, waves to fans before throwing the ceremonial first pitch during the American League Wild Card game against the New York Yankees at Fenway Park on October 05, 2021 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Winslow Townson/Getty Images)

Tributes poured in on social media after word of his death began to trickle out.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Remy is survived by his wife and three children.

Ryan Gaydos is the Sports Editor for Fox News and Fox Business. Follow Ryan Gaydos on Twitter @Gaydos_ and if you got a tip you can email Ryan at Ryan.Gaydos@fox.com