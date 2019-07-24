'Jeopardy!' champ James Holzhauer predicts next year's Super Bowl teams

For two months and 33 episodes of 'Jeopardy!' it sure seemed like James Holzhauer knew everything. And now, he thinks he knows who will play in the next Super Bowl.

Holzhauer, who won nearly $2.5 million during his historic run on the show, is a professional sports bettor and recently told NBC's Peter King he thinks Super Bowl 54 will look a lot like Super Bowl 53, with the Patriots facing off against the Rams.

Holzhauer added that sports fans should be wary of hype surrounding up-and-coming teams.

"If you're looking to invest in a futures ticket, I would say that the big thing to avoid is look away from the teams that have all the hype surrounding them," he said. "I can't believe we live in a world where the Cleveland Browns are the most hyped team in the preseason. But I would say they're probably the single worst bet to win the Super Bowl right now."

King caught up with Holzhauer in Las Vegas, where the trivia champ makes his home. He said sports gambling is his passion, and grew out of an early obsession that people often tried to dissuade him from pursuing.

"When I was 10, I got the, 'You're wasting your time studying sports statistics.' When I was 20, it was, 'You're wasting your time gambling, playing poker.' When I was 24, it was, 'You're wasting your time gambling on sports.' Then when I was 30, it's, You're wasting your time studying for 'Jeopardy!.' he said. "I hope I've proven all these things wrong."

The Patriots prevailed, 13-3 in February. Holzhauer did not say if the champs would repeat. He just predicted a rematch.

After his impressive run on "Jeopardy!," Holzhauer had a less-than-stellar performance last month at his World Series of Poker debut, finishing in 454th place among more than 1,800 entrants in a No-Limit Hold'em event