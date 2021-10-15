Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

NFL
Published

Jenn Sterger shades ‘bully’ Adam Schefter after email controversy

Adam Schefter came under fire for emailing a story to former Washington exec Bruce Allen

By Jenna Lemoncelli | New York Post
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for October 15 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for October 15

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Former Jets host Jennifer Sterger joined the growing chorus criticizing ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter on Thursday.

Sterger recalled the 2010 Brett Favre scandal in which she allegedly received inappropriate photos from the then-Jets quarterback, and pointed to Schefter’s reporting on the situation.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"A certain journalist also published a false statement from me in 2010.. saying I had ‘agreed to cooperate in the NFL investigation’ in an attempt to force my hand & bully me," Sterger tweeted. "To which I wrote him in DMs ‘that’s false & some sloppy bulls–t reporting.'"

On-field hostess Jenn Sterger of the New York Jets poese during a protrait session at Giants Stadium on August 16, 2008 in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

On-field hostess Jenn Sterger of the New York Jets poese during a protrait session at Giants Stadium on August 16, 2008 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Al Pereira/WireImage)

Schefter has been under fire this week following a Los Angeles Times report that he emailed a full draft of a story about the 2011 NFL lockout to former Washington Football Team president Bruce Allen.

ESPN WRITER ADAM SCHEFTER CRITICIZED FOR SENDING DRAFT OF STORY TO REDSKINS GM IN 2011

On Wednesday, he released a statement through ESPN about his journalistic integrity, which Sterger seemed to call into question — though she did not tweet the reporter’s last name.

Adam Schefter from ESPN looks on during the 2020 NFL Pro Bowl at Camping World Stadium on January 26, 2020 in Orlando, Florida.

Adam Schefter from ESPN looks on during the 2020 NFL Pro Bowl at Camping World Stadium on January 26, 2020 in Orlando, Florida. (Photo by Mark Brown/Getty Images)

"Next report update from him: ‘Ms. Sterger says this is untrue,'" she wrote in a second tweet. "Me again: ‘No, no.. Adam, quote me next time.'"

Schefter did report on the Sterger-Favre imbroglio in a 2010 ESPN story, in which he quoted Sterger’s attorney as saying that his client was expected to meet with the NFL at the time about the investigation.

Jenn Sterger on the sidelines before the Buffalo Bills vs New York Jets game at Giants Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on December 10, 2006.  The Bills won 31-13.

Jenn Sterger on the sidelines before the Buffalo Bills vs New York Jets game at Giants Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on December 10, 2006.  The Bills won 31-13. (Photo by James R. Morton/WireImage)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"There are journalists & there are pawns.. learn the difference when digesting any kind of media," Sterger, now a podcast host and comedian, wrote. "There’s people out there doing honest work & there’s others just out doing peoples bidding."