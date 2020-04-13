Jedrick Wills: 5 things to know about the 2020 NFL Draft prospect

Jedrick Wills is an offensive lineman who is looking to make the jump from college to the pros.

Wills was a top high school prospect who committed to Alabama. He was First Team All-State as a junior and a senior while attending Lafayette High School in Lexington, Ky.

Wills chose to attend Alabama over Kentucky, Michigan, Tennessee and Notre Dame. He was rated as a five-star recruit before he played a snap with the Crimson Tide.

Here are five other things to know about Wills.

**

CLICK HERE FOR MORE NFL DRAFT COVERAGE

1. HOW DOES HE STACK UP?

Wills is listed at 6-foot-4 and 312 pounds. At the combine, he was measured as having 34 1/4-inch arms and 10-inch hands. He ran a 5.05 40-yard dash and had a 34.5-inch vertical jump.

2. HIGH SCHOOL STAR

Wills was a top-rated offensive lineman in high school. He helped Lafayette High School to the 6A state championship game in his senior and junior seasons. He was an All-State selection for the Courier-Journal as well as the Associated Press and started receiving top recognition as early as his sophomore season.

3. SPORTING FAMILY

According to The Draft Network, Wills’ father, Jedrick Wills Sr., is an assistant women’s basketball coach at Lafayette High School, and his mother, Sivi Wills, was a top women’s basketball player at Eastern Kentucky.

4. STANDOUT CAREER

Wills finished his collegiate career with 28 straight starts. He was named to the All-SEC First Team by the Associated Press. He also won a national championship with Alabama in 2017.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

5. WHERE WILL HE GO?

Willis is going to fall to a team that really needs a boost at the offensive line. The New York Giants, Arizona Cardinals, Cleveland Browns and Tampa Bay Buccaneers are all teams who could be looking to add to their offensive line with someone like Wills.