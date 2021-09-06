Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Soccer
Published

Jean-Pierre Adams, ex-French soccer star, dead at 73 after nearly four decades in coma

Nice and Paris Saint-Germain star spent 39 years in coma

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for September 6 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for September 6

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Jean-Pierre Adams, a former French soccer standout who played for Nice and Paris Saint-Germain during his career, died Monday after spending 39 years in a coma. He was 73.

Paris Saint-Germain announced Adams’ death, calling the former center-back a "glorious elder."

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"His joie de vivre, his charisma and his experience command respect. Paris Saint-Germain offers its condolences to his family and loved ones," PSG said.

Adams made 126 appearances for Nice and 41 appearances for Paris Saint-Germain. He also took the pitch for Nimes, Mulhouse and Chalon. He played 22 games for the French national team as well.

PULISIC RETURNS AS US HELD TO 1-1 QUALIFYING DRAW VS CANADA

The Senegal native was injured during a match in 1982 and needed knee surgery. However, during his operation at a Lyon hospital, an anesthetic error saw him fall into a coma. He had been cared for by his wife, Bernadette, in the French city of Nimes since then.

The anesthetist and trainee were punished years later, each receiving a one-month suspended sentence and a fine, according to BBC Sport.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Adams made more than 285 appearances on the soccer field and score more than 25 goals. He played the last few matches of his soccer career with Chalon in Ligue 2.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Ryan Gaydos is the Sports Editor for Fox News and Fox Business. Follow Ryan Gaydos on Twitter @Gaydos_ and if you got a tip you can email Ryan at Ryan.Gaydos@fox.com