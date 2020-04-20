Utah Jazz's Mike Conley Jr. feared for family's safety after teammate's positive coronavirus test

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Utah Jazz star Mike Conley Jr. said teammate Rudy Gobert testing positive for the coronavirus was a wake-up call for him as his wife was pregnant with their third child at the time.

He told the reporters Friday that after learning Gobert tested positive for the illness, he believed his life and the life of his wife and family were in danger, according to the Deseret News.

“That was kind of my first priority and my first worry at the time,” Conley said. “Even when this was first coming out, there wasn’t a lot of research or a lot of cases documented of what happens with pregnant women or children when they’re born or whatever, so it was a little scary for us.”

Conley said his time away from the court has him chasing around his children instead of opponents.

“I’ve been chasing kids around; it’s exhausting. I really am thankful for the nights we get in hotels and road trips, those things are needed at some point,” he told the paper. “They are a handful and my wife being pregnant, she can’t do as much so I’m on call doing a lot with them.”

Conley was in his first season with the Jazz before the season was halted. He was averaging 13.8 points and 4.3 assists in 41 games.