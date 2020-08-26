Jazz's Donovan Mitchell elaborates on Jacob Blake shooting: 'It's inexcusable to see stuff like that'

Utah Jazz star Donovan Mitchell expanded on his thoughts about Jacob Blake, the Black man who was shot by police in Wisconsin over the weekend, after his playoff game against the Denver Nuggets.

Mitchell had tweeted “F THE GAMES AND THE PLAYOFFS!!!” after a video of a Kenosha police officer shooting Blake surfaced Sunday.

“We all saw the video of the cops shooting Jacob Blake in Wisconsin. I just want to say that first off, that I tweeted something that was the truth. This is bigger than just the game, not taking anything from the game, but this is life,” the Jazz guard said during his postgame press conference, according to the Deseret News.

“There are times, a lot of times, where we say we don’t feel safe. It doesn’t matter how much money, doesn’t matter who you are. And our voices that we use down here, I think it’s important to continue to use our voices.

“It’s inexcusable to see stuff like that," Mitchell said. "The common excuse is that he shouldn’t have walked away, he shouldn’t have not listened to the cops. That doesn’t deserve for you to be shot in the back, shot seven times. That’s just inexcusable. That’s really what we should focus on, what we need to focus on, because the point of us coming down here was to create change and I feel like we’re doing a good job of that but obviously not good enough.”

He added: “It’s not going to happen overnight, but this is disgusting. I really don’t know how else to describe it.”

Mitchell said he wasn’t advocating for letting criminals walk but didn’t see the point in shooting someone at point-blank range.

Blake was shot and wounded by a Kenosha police officer on Sunday.

Cellphone video of Blake being shot multiple times in the back has elicited outrage and made the city the latest flashpoint in a summer filled with ongoing demonstrations against police brutality that have at times turned violent.