Ex-Jazz star John Stockton was reluctant about appearing in 'Michael Jordan puff piece,' director says

Former Utah Jazz star John Stockton was nearly left out of “The Last Dance” documentary showcasing the 1997-98 Chicago Bulls and the team's last season in the dynasty, the film’s director said Monday.

Director Jason Hehir appeared on the “Dan Patrick Show” and told host Dan Patrick the Basketball Hall of Famer was reluctant to be in the film despite the Jazz being a factor that final season.

EX-BULLS PLAYER SCOTT BURRELL SAYS HE AND HIS WIFE LAUGHED ABOUT MICHAEL JORDAN'S RIBBING

“I finally got [Stockton] on the phone after like two years of chasing him,” Hehir said. “He said, ‘I don’t want to be a part of a Michael Jordan puff piece.’”

Hehir added that he never heard Stockton’s voice before the phone call.

“I had never heard John Stockton’s voice. I’d never heard it, he’s so reticent, he could have sounded like Scottie Pippen or he could have sounded like my mom. I had no idea what he was going to sound like,” Hehir said.

Hehir said he was able to get the interview with Stockton done in March. The documentary was pushed up to April because the coronavirus pandemic shut down live sports.

MICHAEL JORDAN'S FLIRTATIONS WITH FOOTBALL, OWNING NHL TEAM RESURFACE AMID 'THE LAST DANCE' DOCUMENTARY

According to KSL Sports, Stockton has mostly remained out of the public spotlight since his retirement after the 2002-03 season. He played for the Jazz from 1984 to 2003 and is the career leader in total assists, with 15,806.

Stockton’s children have followed in their father’s athletic footsteps.

Houston Stockton played college football for the Montana Grizzlies. Michael Stockton played professional basketball in Germany. David Stockton was a standout at Gonzaga and played in the NBA. Laura Stockton also played college basketball at Gonzaga. Lindsay Stockton played basketball at Montana State.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

For an insider's perspective on "The Last Dance," check out Fox Nation's new show "Guarding Jordan," where former NBA star and coach Jeff Hornacek reflects on going head-to-head against the NBA superstar in the 1997 and 1998 NBA Finals.