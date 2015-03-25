Jazz F Williams will miss a game because of a fractured nose

Utah Jazz forward Marvin Williams will have a procedure to repair a fractured nose and will miss Utah's game against New Orleans on Wednesday night.

Williams sustained the fracture during a game against San Antonio on Nov. 15, but has played in two games since then.

He will have the outpatient procedure on Thursday and should rejoin the Jazz for their game Friday night against Dallas wearing a face mask, the team announced Wednesday.

Williams, who is in his ninth NBA season, has averaged 7.6 points and 4.6 rebounds in seven games with Utah (1-11).