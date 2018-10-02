Jayson Werth, ex-MLB star, to officer during DUI arrest: 'I'm just not sure I trust you'

Former Major League Baseball star Jayson Werth reportedly told an officer during a DUI arrest in April he wasn’t sure he trusts police officers.

An officer pulled the Washington Nationals outfielder over in Scottsdale, Ariz., on April 17. Police said Werth was driving with an expired registration and the officer at the scene suspected Werth was drunk.

According to video obtained by TMZ and published Monday, Werth -- who retired from baseball in June after 15 seasons in the majors with the Philadelphia Phillies, Los Angeles Dodgers, Toronto Blue Jays and Nationals -- appeared to try and end the ordeal by giving the officer an MLB “courtesy card” that shows he’s a professional baseball player.

Werth is seen in the video telling the officer, “We do a lot of work with you guys.”

The outfielder then appeared to refuse to comply with a field sobriety test, telling the officer, “I’m just not sure I trust you.”

The officer told Werth he wasn’t being misleading.

“A lot of people have gotten into a lot of trouble assuming that police officers have their best interests [at heart],” Werth told the officer.

The officer then arrested Werth. The former All-Star later submitted to a blood test and it showed he had a .12 blood-alcohol content. Werth pleaded guilty to a driving under the influence charge and agreed to enter a diversion program, which included a $1,600 fine and a license suspension in lieu of jail time.