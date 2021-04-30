Jayson Tatum scores 60 points as he leads Celtics' furious comeback vs. Spurs

Jayson Tatum scored 60 points on Friday night as part of the Boston Celtics’ massive comeback against the San Antonio Spurs in a 143-140 overtime victory.

The Celtics rallied from down 32 points at one point during the game to win. Boston outscored the Spurs 42-26 in the third quarter and 38-25 in the fourth quarter to force overtime where they would pull out the narrow victory.

Tatum was the obvious focal point of the game.

He was 20-of-37 from the field, 5-for-7 from three-point range and 15-for-17 from the foul line. He added eight rebounds and five assists in the victory.

Additionally, ESPN Stats & Info noted that Tatum was the first Celtics player in NBA history to score at least 50 points or more twice in a season and tied Larry Bird for the most points by a Celtics player in a single game. He was the second-youngest player to score at least 60 only behind Devin Booker.

Jaylen Brown nailed the deciding three-pointer in overtime to push Boston over San Antonio with 16.7 seconds left. He finished with 17 points.

The Spurs shot 71.4% in the first half of the game and were leading by 32 points in the second quarter. They pulled into halftime with a 29-point lead. Boston’s comeback was from the second-largest halftime deficit in NBA history.

Tatum previously scored 53 points against the Minnesota Timberwolves on April 9.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.