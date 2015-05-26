Jays ink Doubront to minors deal

Dunedin, FL (SportsNetwork.com) - The Toronto Blue Jays have signed pitcher Felix Doubront to a minor league contract less than a week after the left- hander was released by the Chicago Cubs.

Doubront, who was out of minor league options, was cut loose by the Cubs Saturday after being shelled for nine runs and 17 hits -- including a pair of homers -- in seven innings over four appearances this spring.

The 27-year-old lefty won 11 games for Boston in both the 2012 and 2013 seasons, but produced a 6.07 ERA over 17 games (10 starts) for the Red Sox last year before being traded to the Cubs in late July.

Doubront returned from a calf injury to make four starts for Chicago, going 2-1 with a 3.98 ERA.

Over 102 career major league games, including 73 starts, Doubront owns a 28-23 record with a 4.78 ERA.