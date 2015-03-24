Jays blank Angels to snap five-game skid

Anaheim, CA (SportsNetwork.com) - R.A. Dickey tossed seven scoreless innings and Jose Reyes finished 4-for-5 with a two-run homer and three RBI to spur Toronto's 4-0 victory over the Angels in the middle test of a three-game set.

Dickey (7-8) allowed four hits and a walk while fanning five, then Dustin McGowan and Aaron Loup followed with scoreless innings to cap the five-hitter.

"Changing speeds with the knuckler kept them guessing all night. I tried to throw first-pitch strikes as much as I could," said Dickey after helping Toronto end the Angels' 11-game home win streak.

Dioner Navarro knocked in the other run for the Blue Jays, who pounded out 14 hits en route to snapping a five-game slide which included a 5-2 defeat in Monday's opener.

Tyler Skaggs (4-5) gave up three runs on 11 hits across 6 2/3 frames for the Halos, whose five-game win streak came to an end.

Toronto finally broke through against Skaggs in the fifth. Munenori Kawasaki and Josh Thole hit consecutive one-out singles to place runners at the corners, and Reyes added a base hit to plate Kawasaki.

Kawasaki hit a one-out single in the seventh and came in two batters later when Reyes cleared the wall in left for a three-run margin.

"Tyler pitched a good ballgame, except for the changeup to Reyes that ended up in the bullpen," said Angels manager Mike Scioscia.

The Jays went up 4-0 in the eighth, after Jose Bautista singled, stole second and scored on a Navarro base hit.

Dickey left two runners on in the second by inducing a fly out from Collin Cowgill, then retired 12 in a row until Mike Trout was thrown out at third trying to stretch a double to end the home sixth.

Chris Iannetta grounded to third with runners on the corners in the Los Angeles seventh, then a David Freese single with one away in the eighth was the hosts' lone runner in the final two innings.

Game Notes

Kawasaki ended up with two hits and scored twice ... Dickey posted his second scoreless outing of the season, and first since blanking the Yankees on five hits and six strikeouts over 6 2/3 innings on April 5 ... Prior to the contest, the Halos optioned infielder Grant Green to Triple-A Salt Lake and recalled pitcher Cam Bedrosian from Double-A Arkansas.