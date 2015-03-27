Jays' Alvarez, Yankees' Teixeira leave game

New York Yankees first baseman Mark Teixeira and Toronto Blue Jays starting pitcher Henderson Alvarez departed Monday's game in the bottom of the fourth inning with injuries.

With runners on first and second base, Russell Martin hit a bouncer that caromed off the left ankle area of Alvarez. The ball rolled into right field, allowing Teixeira to hobble home for a 3-1 New York lead.

Aaron Laffey replaced Alvarez, who was charged with five hits and four runs and was in line for the loss. Alvarez, who was diagnosed with a bruised left shin, entered Monday by losing four straight starts.

Teixeira departed with a left calf strain, which he suffered after fouling off a pitch. He was replaced by Eric Chavez, who moved from third base. Jayson Nix took over at third. Teixeira was headed to a local hospital for an MRI.