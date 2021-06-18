Jay Cutler feeling possible neurological effects of playing football: 'CTE is coming at some point'

Jay Cutler played 12 seasons in the NFL with the Denver Broncos, Chicago Bears and Miami Dolphins, with his last snaps coming during the 2017 season.

Cutler, 38, suffered a few injuries during his career and, while he feels fine physically, he revealed in an episode of Barstool Sports’ "Pardon My Take" that he’s starting to feel the neurological effects of repeated blows to the head from playing the game.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"I would say memory and stuff like that," the former Pro Bowler said. "CTE is coming at some point... without a doubt."

He estimated he suffered more than a dozen concussions in his entire football career.

TOM BRADY TALKS AARON RODGERS, PACKERS DRAMA: 'HE'S GOING TO MAKE THE CHOICES HE FEELS ARE BEST FOR HIM'

"The Texans one was bad. I think we were playing Washington and I got — it was a DB, I forgot who it was — and I just got slung around. He just slung me around and threw me down and the side of my head hit and that's one of the only times I was out out. I was out for a second, then got up and walked off," he said.

"I don't know. I think if you play long enough, it's gonna happen to you."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Cutler played in 153 games during his career. He recorded 35,133 passing yards, 227 touchdown passes and 160 interceptions.