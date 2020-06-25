Jay Cutler says a 'chicken serial killer' is on the loose at Tennessee farm

Former NFL quarterback Jay Cutler recently joined Instagram, and he posted his first story on Wednesday night.

Cutler announced to his 480,000-plus followers that there is a “chicken serial killer on the loose” at his farm in Nashville, Tenn. He said that many of his chickens died, and he would set up a hidden camera so they could investigate who was responsible for these terrible crimes.

“We’ll see if it’s a coyote, bobcat, raccoon,” Cutler said. “Could be anything.”

Cutler added that it could be “an inside job,” and he even said that his cat, Thelma, could have been a suspect. In another Instagram story, Cutler said to his cat: “I hope you don’t show up on camera tonight.”

On Thursday morning, Cutler provided an update to his many followers that he had no new information, after his name was trending on Twitter overnight. He said that no other chickens were harmed.

“While they say no news is good news, in this case, we needed news,” Cutler added. “We didn’t get any news. No pictures on the cam as expected. We’re obviously dealing with an intelligent predator.”

“The hunt continues,” Cutler said.