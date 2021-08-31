Expand / Collapse search
New York Mets
Javy Baez, Francisco Lindor attempt to save face with Mets fans before doubleheader

Mets players had said the gesture was a slap back at fans

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
Javy Baez and Francisco Lindor attempted to save face with New York Mets fans on Tuesday ahead of their return to Citi Field following the explanation that their thumbs-down gestures were a statement toward the fans that they weren’t going to tolerate boos anymore.

Baez said Sunday that Mets fans "gotta be better" in terms of support for their team. Baez has only been with the Mets for about a month while Lindor was traded to the Mets in the offseason and signed a long-term extension with the team worth more than $300 million.

"I didn’t mean to offend anybody. This is something that I’ve done in the past against the other team. I did it in LA to the dugout. I might [have said] something wrong about how I was booing the fans, and I really meant to [say] like, ‘Boo me now’ -- and not to the fans -- to our dugout because I’ve done it with the other team and against other teams," he said, via SNY.

"I’ve never seen the same fans and I didn’t say the fans are bad. I love the fans. But I just felt like we were alone. The fans obviously want us to win, and they pay our salary, like everybody says. But we want to win, too. The frustration got to us, and I didn’t mean to offend anybody, and if I did offend anybody, we apologize."

Baez said he can "accept" fans booing him.

Lindor explained he really didn’t like hearing the boos from fans.

"It sucked getting booed, I don't like it. However, I have sucked at times. I haven't done my part when it comes to the offensive side," he said.

He also wrote in a tweet he was sorry to those people he offended.

The Mets had a doubleheader on Tuesday against the Miami Marlins.

