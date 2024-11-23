Jason Kelce chugged beers, during eventful visit to Appalachian State tailgate

Former NFL star Jason Kelce got a first-hand look at the Appalachian State Mountaineers football team on Saturday.

Kelce made the trip to Boone, North Carolina for the Mountaineers' matchup with James Madison. App State was ultimately able to pull off the 34-20 victory. Now, if the Mountaineers are able to pick up their sixth win of the season next week, App State would become bowl eligible.

But before Saturday's Appalachian State-James Madison game, Kelce made his way to the tailgate area. At one point during his stop, Kelce was seen chugging beers. The retired Philadelphia Eagles center and seven-time Pro Bowler even took a few minutes to participate in karaoke.

Kelce also posed for pictures with some fans before he entered Kidd Brewer Stadium.

Kelce, who signed with ESPN in May and makes routine appearances on "Monday Night Countdown," also addressed the crowd and made a brief appearance on the ESPN+ broadcast.

Jason's brother, Travis, and the Kansas City Chiefs play the Carolina Panthers in Charlotte on Sunday. Bank of America Stadium, the Panthers' home stadium, is located roughly 100 miles from Appalachian State's Kidd Brewer Stadium.

Earlier this week, a dispute over an autograph resulted in Kelce having a less than pleasant exchange with a fan.

After filming an appearance on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" Thursday night, a man directed a profanity-laced tirade at Kelce over the former Eagles lineman's decision not to sign autographs for a group of people behind a fence.

The incident, first reported by TMZ Sports, was captured on video.

Through the shouting, a calm Kelce attempted to explain his reasoning as he was about to get into a vehicle. "I have a habit of not signing for people that follow where I’m going," Kelce said.

The incident with the fan on Thursday comes just weeks after Kelce smashed someone's phone after the unidentified person shouted a homophobic slur about Travis Kelce while Jason was walking near the Nittany Lions' home stadium.

