Jarvis Landry among Cleveland Browns players yelling 'come get me' at Arizona Cardinals sideline: report

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Jarvis Landry’s frustrations may have boiled over during the team’s loss to the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday.

Landry was among the Browns players who were yelling “come get me” at the Cardinals sideline before the game was over, NFL insider Mike Silver reported Monday. It was a similar phrase that Odell Beckham Jr. reportedly was heard telling the San Francisco 49ers earlier this season.

It wasn’t clear which other Browns players were involved.

The veteran wide receiver had five catches for 23 yards in the loss. He also was seen having a confrontation with coach Freddie Kitchens during the game.

Cleveland dropped to 6-8 with the loss. Kitchens raised eyebrows after the game when he said he didn’t care about his future with the team. He was forced to clarify those comments Monday.

“Let me clarify in a sense. I care about my job. I only care though about getting better today. ...Everybody here is focused on that,” Kitchens said, as the Cleveland Plain-Dealer reported. Owners “Dee and Jimmy Haslam and [general manager] John Dorsey would much rather me be worried about getting our team to play better than be worried about my job security. The only thing I was trying to illustrate is the fact that I am only concerned about what we are doing as a football today, and that is it.

“Of course, I want to be back. Listen, we can make it all bad all we want, but we have done some good things this year. We have the leading rusher in the league. We have two receivers over [900 yards]. I do not even know where they rank now, but nobody has a 1,000-yard rusher, a 1,000-yard receiver and another receiving almost 900 yards. Defensively, up until yesterday, we were second in the league in third downs and getting off the field. We were ranked pretty high in the red zone and making guys kick field goals. We just need to execute better when we get to the critical moments in a game. There is a lot of good here. It is just we get so swept up in the negative that we can't see the positives.”

Cleveland was one of the most hyped teams going into the 2019 season but it quickly devolved.

The team has two games left in the season.