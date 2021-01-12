Jared Veldheer will become 1st player in NFL history to play for 2 different teams in same postseason

Offensive lineman Jared Veldheer, who filled in for Indianapolis Colts left tackle Anthony Castonzo during the team’s AFC Wild Card matchup against the Buffalo Bills, will suit up for the Green Bay Packers in their NFC Divisional Round showdown with the Los Angeles Rams.

Veldheer is expected to play a vital for the Packers, who will be without Pro Bowl left tackle David Bakhtiari after he suffered a torn ACL late in the year.

According to ESPN, Veldheer will be the first player in league history to play for two teams in the same postseason. The only reason Veldheer is allowed to sign with the Packers is because he was on the Colts' practice squad.

COVID-19 practice-squad rules are the only reason this was made possible.

Since making his NFL debut in 2010, Veldheer has played in 121 games for five different teams, including the Raiders, Arizona Cardinals, Denver Broncos, and the Colts. Veldheer, who is listed at 6-foot-8, 321 pounds, retired following an eight-day stint with the New England Patriots last season. He ended up playing with the Packers a few months later for a short stretch, which lasted four games, playoffs included.

In September, he retired despite a contract offer from the Dallas Cowboys. However, his second retirement lasted only three months after the Colts brought him on the team in December.

Now, Veldheer will have the opportunity to block for NFL MVP frontrunner Aaron Rodgers. Potentially standing in his way will be three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year Aaron Donald.