Ex-NFL QB Jared Lorenzen dead at 38 after battling multiple health issues, family says

Former NFL quarterback Jared Lorenzen died Wednesday at the age of 38 after battling kidney and heart issues as well as an infection, his family announced.

"We are deeply saddened to announce the passing of Jared today," the family of the former New York Giants backup said in a statement Wednesday. "Please keep Jared's family and especially his children, in your thoughts and prayers."

Lorenzen played four seasons with the Kentucky Wildcats before going pro. He held the Wildcats record for most career passing yards with 10,354, and served as a backup quarterback for the Giants from 2006 to 2007.

Lorenzen last played football for the Northern Kentucky River Monsters of the Continental Indoor Football League but a broken leg ultimately ended his career.

His family said his health took a serious turn for the worse a week ago.

"On Friday, June 28, Jared began playing a bigger, more important game than he’s ever played before," an earlier statement read. "Jared had not been feeling well for a few weeks and that finally caught up with him. He was brought to the hospital and fairly quickly was admitted to the ICU.

"Jared is battling an infection, kidney and heart issues. He is fighting with everything he has and his immediate family is by his side."

Earlier this week, his relatives said his treatment "has been effective."

"Jared’s overnight was uneventful and that is a good thing," the family said Tuesday in a statement to Kentucky Sports Radio. "He remains on Dialysis. He continues to maintain his ground. His cardiac and renal issues remain however his treatment has been effective. Jared is still very sick… but developing some traction and remains a fighter. The entire family thanks you for your support and prayers."

However, on Wednesday, relatives said his fight came to an end.

"Again, we appreciate all of the warm wishes and prayers, but as a family, we would request your respect and privacy," the family said. "We will offer arrangement information in the coming days."

Fox News' Mike Arroyo contributed to this report.