Jared Goff on joining Lions: 'I'm excited to be somewhere that I know wants me'

Jared Goff was the No. 1 overall pick by the Rams in the 2016 NFL Draft. Three years later, he signed a four-year, $134 million deal to remain with the team, but over the weekend, Los Angeles was headed in a different direction at the quarterback position.

The Detroit Lions traded quarterback Matthew Stafford to the Rams in exchange for Goff, two future first-round picks, and a third-round pick, ESPN reported late on Saturday night.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Since the Rams’ season came to an end, rumors circulated that Los Angeles was ready to move on from Goff. Now, as a member of the Lions, Goff is ready for a fresh start with a new organization.

REPORT: MATTHEW STAFFORD REFUSED TO BE TRADED TO THIS TEAM WHILE LIONS SHOPPED HIM

"I'm just excited to be somewhere that I know wants me and appreciates me," Goff told NFL.com on Sunday morning. "I'm moving forward and couldn't be more excited to build a winner there. I'm excited about Dan (Campbell) and the whole staff."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

For his career, Goff has 18,171 passing yards with 107 touchdowns. He played in 15 games in 2020 and recorded 3,952 passing yards and 20 touchdowns with 13 interceptions. The Rams made it to the divisional round of the playoffs before falling to Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers.

Goff will have a new start with the Lions, who also hired Brad Holmes away from the Rams to be their new general manager.

Fox News' Ryan Gaydos contributed to this report.