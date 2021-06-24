Japan’s Emperor Naruhito 'extremely worried' about COVID rates with Olympics near, official says

Japan’s Emperor Naruhito is concerned about holding the Olympic and Paralympic Games in Tokyo amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the head of the Imperial Palace said Thursday.

Thousands of athletes, officials, sponsors and media members will descend on Japan within the next few weeks as the country gets ready to host the Olympics. Japan Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga recently relaxed Tokyo’s coronavirus regulations but health experts said infections are already bouncing back.

The Ugandan Olympic team has already put officials on high alert as at least two members of the team tested positive for COVID-19. The team arrived for training in Izumisano. A coach reportedly tested positive for the virus upon arriving in Tokyo while another member tested positive in the town. The rest of the team has been isolating in a hotel in Osaka.

"His majesty is extremely worried about the current situation of the COVID-19 infections," said Yasuhiko Nishimura – the grand steward of the Imperial Housing Agency.

"While there are voices of unease among the public, I believe (the emperor) is concerned that holding the Olympics and Paralympics ... may lead to the expansion of the infections."

He also urged organizers to "take every possible anti-virus measures so as not to cause the spread of the infections at the Olympics and Paralympics, where the emperor serves the Honorary Patron."

The emperor is a symbol of the state and holds no political power though his words are respected.

The 61-year-old Naruhito remarked about holding the Olympics on Monday and urged cooperation in respecting the coronavirus guidelines.

"In order to overcome this challenge, it is important for all of us, in and outside of Japan, to bring our hearts together and cooperate," he said at a press conference.

The Games were already postponed a year due to the global outbreak of the coronavirus.

Japan has reported more than 791,000 cases of coronavirus with more than 14,500 deaths. Tokyo reported more than 435 COVID cases on Tuesday – more than 100 from a week ago, according to the Japan Times. The nationwide cases fell below 900 for the first time since March.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.