James Morgan: 5 things to know about the 2020 NFL Draft prospect

James Morgan is a college quarterback for the Florida International who is looking to make the jump to the pros.

The NFL hopeful spent two years at Bowling Green before transferring to FIU where he would go on to have a breakout year.

CLICK HERE TO GET MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Here are five other things to know about Morgan.

**

1) HOW HE STACKS UP

Morgan is listed at 6-foot-24, 213 pounds, At the Scouting Combine, Morgan measured in with 33 3/8-inch arms and 9 3/4-inch hands. He recorded a 4.89 40-yard dash time and a 29-inch vertical jump.

**

2) GREEN BAY ROOTS

Morgan, 23, was born in Green Bay, Wisc., where he played at Ashwaubenon High School as a 3-star recruit before going to play at Bowling Green. He totaled 2,082 yards and 16 touchdowns in his freshman year, but he also threw 15 interceptions.

**

3) OTHER ASPIRATIONS

Morgan doesn't only have football on his mind. He told The Draft Network in January he plans on becoming a lawyer once his football career is over.

"That's something that once my football career is over that I want to get into," Morgan said when asked about getting his pre-law degree at Bowling Green. "Law school is something that I'd love to get into. My aunt and grandpa were both lawyers. I really looked up to them growing up and it's just something that thought would be really cool to get into."

**

4) SOLID SENIOR SEASON

Morgan totaled 2,560 yards and 14 touchdowns in 12 starts during the 2019season, earning honorable mention All-Conference USA. FIU finished 6-7 and lost in the Camellia Bowl to Arkansas State. Morgan was named Conference USA Newcomer of the Year in his first year as a Panther after he completed 65.3 percent of his passes for 2,727 yards and a school-record 26 touchdowns.

**

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

5) WHERE WILL HE GO?

Morgan could be drafted by the Indianapolis Colts who will need to groom a quarterback to replace Philip Rivers and Jacoby Brissett, both become free agents in 2021. Some experts have him falling late in the day to the Los Angeles Rams.