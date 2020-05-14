Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

NFL
Published

James Harrison says Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin handed him an envelope after violent hit in 2010

Daniel Canova
By Daniel Canova | Fox News
close
NFL cautiously optimistic upcoming 2020 season will play out on scheduleVideo

NFL cautiously optimistic upcoming 2020 season will play out on schedule

Fox NFL analyst and former NFL player Mark Schlereth weighs in on the upcoming football season.

Former Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker James Harrison said head coach Mike Tomlin handed him an envelope after one of the most violent hits of his NFL career.

Back in 2010 against the Cleveland Browns, Harrison led with his helmet and laid out Mohamed Massaquoi, which resulted in a $75,000 fine, and the defenseless wide receiver had to leave the game early with a concussion.

GIANTS' DEANDRE BAKER, SEAHAWKS' QUINTON DUNBAR FACE ARREST WARRANTS IN FLORIDA ARMED ROBBERY, POLICE SAY

"Listen, on everything I love, on my daddy’s grave, I hit that man with about 50 percent of what I had and I just hit him because I wanted him to let loose of the ball," Harrison told Barstool Sports' "Going Deep" podcast. "If I had knew they was gonna fine me $75,000, I would have tried to kill him.

“And, I ain’t gonna lie to you, when that happened, right? the G-est thing Mike Tomlin ever did, he handed me an envelope after that,” Harrison added. "I ain’t gonna say what, but he handed me an envelope after that."

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Steelers president Art Rooney II released a statement on Harrison's claim.

"I am very certain nothing like this ever happened," Rooney said per ProFootballTalk. "I have no idea why James would make a comment like this but there is simply no basis for believing anything like this."

Dan Canova is a Sports Reporter for Fox News. Follow him on Twitter @DanCanova