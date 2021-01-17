Jameis Winston gives Saints lead in playoff game with tricky touchdown pass

Jameis Winston was called upon in the second quarter to help the New Orleans Saints in their divisional-round game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and he came through in a big way.

The Saints ran a trick play with running back Alvin Kamara getting the snap, handing the ball to Emmanuel Sanders, who then flipped the ball to Winston, who was lined up as a wide receiver. Winston then delivered a deep pass to a wide open Tre’Quan Smith, who caught the ball and ran for a touchdown.

It was a 56-yard touchdown pass from Winston to Smith. It put New Orleans up, 13-10.

Winston signed with the Saints in the offseason after spending five seasons with the Buccaneers. In his last season in Tampa Bay, he became the first quarterback in NFL history to record at least 30 touchdown passes and 30 interceptions.

He became Drew Brees’ backup in case the veteran went down with an injury, but was not named the starter when the veteran cracked his ribs. It was up to Taysom Hill to deliver wins for the Saints at the most critical points of the season.

However, Hill was inactive for the playoff game, giving Winston a chance to show what he has.

Sunday’s play was Winston’s first touchdown of the entire season. He was 7-for-11 with 75 passing yards in the regular season.