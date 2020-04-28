Jameis Winston will learn more under Saints' Drew Brees 'than he has in his lifetime,' assistant GM says

The New Orleans Saints are stacking their roster with talented quarterbacks this offseason and assistant general manager Jeff Ireland has high hopes for their latest addition.

News broke over the weekend that the Saints and former Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Jameis Winston were in talks to finalize a one-year contract. While nothing official has been announced, Ireland seemed to confirm the deal would be happening during a radio interview with an ESPN affiliate in Central Texas.

"It's a compliment to Jameis Winston to understand where he's at in this world and sign a one-year deal here and learn behind Drew [Brees]," he said.

“Look, there's no better teacher. If Drew never said a word to him, he would observe more than he'll ever learn in football just by learning how Drew does things. He's an incredible leader. He's an incredible studier of the game, how he breaks down his opponents.”

Ireland continued to say that the 26-year-old quarterback will have all the tools necessary to have his best season yet.

“... You throw in Pete Carmichael, Joe Lombardi and Sean Payton on the offensive side of the ball and those creative minds -- Jameis Winston will learn more football in a year than he has in his lifetime."

Winston will join Taysom Hill as a backup for Brees who will also be backed by rookie Tommy Stevens who was drafted 240th overall out of Mississippi State this weekend.