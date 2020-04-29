Jameis Winston on joining Saints on one-year deal: 'Like a Harvard education in quarterback school'

Jameis Winston signed with the New Orleans Saints on Tuesday and said on Instagram Live that joining the organization is like receiving and education from an Ivy League institution.

Winston, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ No. 1 draft choice in 2015, joined Charlie Ward on “Chalk Talk” to speak about joining the Saints.

“Being a part of the New Orleans Saints -- being a part with Drew Brees, Taysom Hill, Sean Payton, coach Joe Lombardi, coach Pete Carmichael Jr. -- when you think about that room, that's like a Harvard education in quarterback school,” Winston said. “So I wanted to put my ego aside -- put the money to the side -- to think about my family, think about my career.

“And there was no better position than to be in the same room with someone that I've really looked up to, that I've admired since I've been playing this game, in Drew Brees.”

Brees told ESPN he was “excited” about having Winston on the team.

Winston said he was proud of what he did with the Buccaneers, but was excited for a fresh start in New Orleans and learning under Brees.

“I've done some great things with the Bucs. I'm gonna miss being a starting quarterback,” he said. “But you never know what happens. I think this is just a great and unique step to join Drew Brees and the New Orleans Saints and learn from one of the best to ever do it and make a great transition in my career.

“You know it's a proverb: Humility comes before honor. So I have to humble myself. And this is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to be with Drew Brees, to be with the New Orleans Saints and just prepare for when my next opportunity's gonna present itself.”

Last season, Winston threw for 5,109 passing yards and 33 touchdowns, but he turned the ball over a total of 35 times (30 interceptions and five lost fumbles). The Buccaneers decided to move on from Winston, and they chose to sign Tom Brady earlier this offseason.

Winston is the first quarterback since the 1970 merger to change teams after leading the NFL in passing yards the previous season, but maybe a change of scenery is what’s best for the No. 1 overall pick of the 2015 draft.

If Winston does get a chance to play in 2020, he could parlay whatever time he gets into a lucrative deal.

Teddy Bridgewater won five games subbing for an injured Brees and ended up with a three-year deal from the Carolina Panthers in the offseason. Ryan Tannehill started 2019 as the Tennessee Titans’ backup quarterback but eventually wrangled the job from Marcus Mariota and led the team to the AFC Championship game. He then received a four-year extension in the offseason.