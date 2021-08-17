Jamal Adams, Seahawks agree to 4-year deal worth $70 million

The Seattle Seahawks locked up superstar Jamal Adams for the foreseeable future.

Adams, a former LSU product, signed a four-year extension that will keep him in Seattle through the 2025 NFL season, the team announced on Tuesday. Adams’ deal is worth $70 million and it includes $38 million in guaranteed money, which makes him the highest-paid safety in the league.

The Seahawks were reportedly prepared to use the franchise tag on Adams in 2022 after his rookie deal expired, but he would have tried to argue that he plays linebacker and not safety. Adams was acquired by the Seahawks last offseason in a blockbuster trade with the New York Jets.

Seattle gave up two first-round picks and a third-rounder in the trade.

Adams, 25, finished with a team-high 9.5 sacks for the Seahawks last season. During the offseason, he had surgeries on his shoulder and finger to repair lingering injuries that he had.

In 2019, the Seahawks signed quarterback Russell Wilson to a $35 million per year contract, and they signed All-Pro linebacker Bobby Wagner to a record $18 million per year deal.