Jamal Adams, Adam Gase re-hash the past ahead of Seahawks-Jets game

There is at least one compelling storyline in the game between the Seattle Seahawks and New York Jets that doesn’t involve the playoffs or draft position.

On Sunday, Jamal Adams will be playing against his former team, months after New York traded him following an apparent rift between him and the organization. The star safety opened up about his relationship with Jets coach Adam Gase during his media session Friday.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

“We had a solid relationship. I don't hate Adam Gase, I have no problem with Adam Gase, I just didn't feel he handled certain situations well as a head coach. And that's just my opinion, everybody is entitled to their opinion, right? ... I have no hate toward Adam. Obviously, things are not going in a positive way over there in New York with the record but, at the end of the day, man, I'm going out there to win a ball game,” Adams said, via NFL.com.

“If Adam comes up to me and shakes my hand, I'ma shake his hand, there's no love lost. Listen, I'm at peace, man, and I'm a different guy, I'm really a different guy. I'm still gonna talk my noise but I'm at peace with it, man.”

HOW TO WIN $100,000 IN NFL WEEK 14 WITH FOX SUPER 6

On the other end of the locker room, Gase was asked about Adams’ criticism from the summer. Adams had said he believed that Gase wasn’t the “right leader.”

The Jets coach said Friday that the comments surprised him.

“I thought it was good, but obviously he felt different,” Gase said of his relationship with Adams, via Newsday. “I never had any poor interactions with him. He was somebody I talked to a lot and communicated with. Once the offseason hit, I’m not in charge of contracts. I’m not involved in those talks.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

It doesn’t appear there will be any bad blood on the field. Adams could set a record for sacks for a defensive back in a single season. He has 7.5 and the record is 8.