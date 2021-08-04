Jamaica Olympian Elaine Thompson-Herah booted from Instagram over copyright violations

Jamaican sprinter Elaine Thompson-Herah won gold medals in the 100-meter and 200-meter sprints at the Tokyo Olympics but failed to outrun those watching for copyright breaches on social media.

Thompson-Herah wrote on Twitter she was suspended from Instagram for a few days for posting clips of her run on her page – footage she did not have the rights to.

"I was blocked on Instagram for posting the races of the Olympic because I did not own the right to do so. So see y’all in 2 days," she tweeted early Wednesday.

Thompson-Herah and her Jamaican teammates swept the medal stand over the weekend in the women’s 100-meter final. Thompson-Herah picked up the gold medal, Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce got the silver and Shericka Jackson won the bronze medal.

Thompson-Herah would win the gold in the 200-meter over Namibia’s Christine Mboma and the United States’ Gabrielle Thomas.

The 29-year-old has five Olympic medals to her credit. She won gold medals in the 100-meter and 200-meter sprints and a silver in the 4x400-meter relay at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Games.

She could still pick up another medal in Tokyo. The Jamaican track team still has its 4x400 relay to compete in Friday. Jamaica lost to the U.S. in the same event in 2016.