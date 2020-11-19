Jake Scott, member of undefeated Dolphins team and Super Bowl VII MVP, dies at 75

Jake Scott, who was the MVP of Super Bowl VII for the Miami Dolphins, died Thursday. He was 75.

Scott’s former teammate Dick Anderson told the Miami Herald that Scott had fallen and hurt his head, leading to his hospitalization in Atlanta and ultimately his death. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported that the University of Georgia, where Scott played college football, also confirmed the death.

The Dolphins later released a statement on Scott's passing.

Scott was a defensive back and joined the Dolphins in 1970 when the team selected him in the seventh round of the draft. He went on to play for Miami for six seasons before joining the then-Washington Redskins for the final three seasons of his career.

With the Dolphins, he was named to the Pro Bowl five times and was an All-Pro two times. He recorded 49 interceptions in 126 career games between the Dolphins and the Redskins. He was a part of the 1972 undefeated Dolphins team and the 1973 team. Both teams won the Super Bowl.

Scott was Super Bowl MVP when the Dolphins went undefeated during the 1972 season and beat Washington, 14-7. In that game, Bob Griese threw a 28-yard touchdown pass to Howard Twilley and Jim Kiick scored a 1-yard touchdown. Both scores came in the first quarter.

Scott held the defense down, picking off Billy Kilmer twice and recording two tackles in the game. He was the second defensive player to be named Super Bowl MVP.

At Georgia, Scott was a consensus All-American in 1968. He was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 2011.

Scott is the latest member of the 1972 Dolphins team to die this year. Legendary coach Don Shula passed away in May, Kiick died in June. Last year, Bob Kuechenberg, Nick Buoniconti and Matt Langer all died.